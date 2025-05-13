AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

Punjab governor approves various bills including Thalassemia Prevention Bill

Recorder Report Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 08:18am

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has given assent to several bills passed by the Punjab Assembly.

After the assent of the Governor, different bills become an act and will come into force immediately in the entire Punjab.

As per details, the governor approved the Thalassemia Prevention Bill 2025. The aim of this legislation is early detection, prevention and management of thalassemia and related genetic diseases to reduce the burden of these conditions on the health system.

The governor also assented the Punjab Efficiency and Conservation Agency Bill 2025, the Nexus University, Sialkot Bill 2025, the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Bill 2025, the Next Institute of Science and Technology Bill 2025, the University of White Rock Bill 2025 and the Punjab Spatial Planning Authority Bill 2025.

The governor also approved the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025. He also assented the Finance Amendment Bill 2025.

Moreover, the governor, during a meeting with a delegation of public transport companies, stated that Pakistan remains committed to fostering peace and harmony in the region. He emphasized that the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force have sent a strong message to the Indian government and our military leadership is fully equipped to safeguard the country's integrity.

The governor emphasized the vital role of public transport companies in facilitating safe and efficient travel for citizens to their destinations. He said that drivers should avoid over speeding so that various accidents on the roads could be averted. He said that we all have to play a role for the development, prosperity and stability of the country.

Thalassemia Prevention Bill

