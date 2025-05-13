CM Maryam visits CMH to inquire after the Ghazis

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited CMH Hospital to inquire after the Ghazis. She met the officers and soldiers who sustained injuries during the Indian aggression. She conversed with the Ghazi officers and soldiers undergoing treatment in the surgical ward and inquired about their well-being.

The Chief Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officers and soldiers. She appreciated the level of courage and determination of the Ghazi officers and soldiers displayed to combat Indian aggression. She paid glowing tributes to the courage and bravery of the Ghazi officers and soldiers. Corps Commander Lahore expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for paying a visit.

