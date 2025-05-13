Pakistan armed forces successfully carried out ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’

ISLAMABAD: In a bold and decisive response to unprovoked Indian military aggression, the Pakistan Armed Forces successfully carried out Operation “Bunyanum Marsoos” as part of the larger military conflict codenamed Marka-e-Haq.

The operation, conducted on 10 May 2025, was launched after Indian forces initiated attacks during the night of 6 and 7 May, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan had vowed retribution for the brutal attacks — a promise that the nation’s armed forces have now fulfilled with precision and restraint.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces thank Almighty Allah for His divine support and mercy, which enabled us to translate our resolve into decisive action on the battlefield,” the statement read.

Precision Strikes, Measured Response

Operation Bunyanum Marsoos involved coordinated, multi-domain operations across air, land, sea, cyber, and space. Utilising long-range precision munitions, advanced loitering drones, and the Army’s Fatah F1 and F2 missile series, Pakistan successfully targeted 26 high-value military facilities and command centers inside Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and mainland India.

Targets included Indian airbases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Adampur, Srinagar, Jammu, and Pathankot; BrahMos missile storage sites in Beas and Nagrota; S-400 air defence batteries at Adampur and Bhuj; and various military logistics and intelligence installations responsible for instigating violence against Pakistani civilians.

Across the Line of Control (LoC), enemy posts, artillery positions, and headquarters involved in unprovoked firing on Azad Jammu and Kashmir were heavily damaged, with Indian units reportedly raising white flags and calling for restraint.

Cyber Front and UAV Superiority

ISPR revealed that the operation also featured advanced cyber offensives to disrupt Indian military communication and logistics networks. Dozens of armed Pakistani drones flew over major Indian cities, including New Delhi, demonstrating Pakistan’s long-range unmanned aerial capabilities.

Western Front and Counter-Terrorism

While engaged on the eastern front, Pakistan simultaneously faced a surge in Indian-sponsored terrorist activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Despite this, the armed forces conducted swift and effective counter-terror operations in the western region, proving their operational readiness on multiple fronts.

Acknowledgments and National Unity

ISPR extended heartfelt gratitude to the brave soldiers, airmen, and sailors who contributed to the success of the operation. Special appreciation was given to the youth of Pakistan for playing a frontline role in the information domain, and to the national media for resisting Indian disinformation campaigns.

The Armed Forces also thanked the diplomatic corps, political leadership, and Prime Minister of Pakistan for their unified stance, strategic decisions, and support during the crisis. Pakistani scientists and engineers were commended for their role in developing indigenous defence technologies that proved vital in the operation’s success.

A Message to the World

Despite the scale of the offensive, ISPR emphasised that Pakistan’s response was “precise, proportionate, and restrained,” targeting only those responsible for atrocities against Pakistani civilians. “Let no one doubt that any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty will be met with a comprehensive and decisive response,” the statement concluded.

“They plan and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.” — Surah Al-Anfal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025