PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The Gang of Four’

“Prime Minister must revisit the actions of The Gang of Four.”

“Modi is one, but I can’t guess who the other three are.”

“One is the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS). The military spokesperson had to publicly deny that the national security advisors of the two countries were talking as claimed by CD on Friday…”

“CD as in Compact Disc?”

“CD as in Clueless Dar – and Marco Rubio did not even mention him in his statement…”

“Ah but he was the first one in Pakistan who, after that statement, confirmed that a ceasefire had been reached.”

“Right, and that on a social media network that was banned in the country!”

“Well X continues to be used by PML-N politicians, and for your information I reckon that indicates the elite capture not only of the country’s annual resources and allocations but also of X.”

“Don’t be facetious, does Rubio know that CD/GPS is also the Deputy Prime Minister, I mean…”

“I reckon a notification needs to go to all capitals…”

“You are being facetious, anyway the second and third names on the list of the gang of four are Muhammad Aurangzeb and Muhammad Ali.”

“They were in the UK to seek foreign investment and that’s a good thing and…”

“Was that the most appropriate time? I mean in the best of times we haven’t been able to lure more than a billion, maximum a billion and a half dollars of foreign investment so…”

“Forgive them for they knew not what they did.”

“A Biblical quote, I mean…”

“OK and the fourth one is the Brown Pope. PSL, Pakistani based cricket clubs should only be allowed to play in Pakistan. I mean the statement that they would play the other matches in Dubai was offensive to me, I mean when the country is facing an attack…”

“But he did retract the next day didn’t he!”

“Was it before or after India postponed IPL matches.”

“Not sure but these four need to take some classes on patriotism and…”

“Remember all four may have houses abroad, in their own names or that of their children, and I am not sure if they have dual nationality any more, but they all did at one time.”

“CD didn’t I think, but he stayed in the UK for what over five to six years and…”

“Right and that’s the way the cookie continues to crumble here.”

