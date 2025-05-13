AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-13

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The Gang of Four’

Anjum Ibrahim Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 07:21am

“Prime Minister must revisit the actions of The Gang of Four.”

“Modi is one, but I can’t guess who the other three are.”

“One is the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS). The military spokesperson had to publicly deny that the national security advisors of the two countries were talking as claimed by CD on Friday…”

“CD as in Compact Disc?”

“CD as in Clueless Dar – and Marco Rubio did not even mention him in his statement…”

“Ah but he was the first one in Pakistan who, after that statement, confirmed that a ceasefire had been reached.”

“Right, and that on a social media network that was banned in the country!”

“Well X continues to be used by PML-N politicians, and for your information I reckon that indicates the elite capture not only of the country’s annual resources and allocations but also of X.”

“Don’t be facetious, does Rubio know that CD/GPS is also the Deputy Prime Minister, I mean…”

“I reckon a notification needs to go to all capitals…”

“You are being facetious, anyway the second and third names on the list of the gang of four are Muhammad Aurangzeb and Muhammad Ali.”

“They were in the UK to seek foreign investment and that’s a good thing and…”

“Was that the most appropriate time? I mean in the best of times we haven’t been able to lure more than a billion, maximum a billion and a half dollars of foreign investment so…”

“Forgive them for they knew not what they did.”

“A Biblical quote, I mean…”

“OK and the fourth one is the Brown Pope. PSL, Pakistani based cricket clubs should only be allowed to play in Pakistan. I mean the statement that they would play the other matches in Dubai was offensive to me, I mean when the country is facing an attack…”

“But he did retract the next day didn’t he!”

“Was it before or after India postponed IPL matches.”

“Not sure but these four need to take some classes on patriotism and…”

“Remember all four may have houses abroad, in their own names or that of their children, and I am not sure if they have dual nationality any more, but they all did at one time.”

“CD didn’t I think, but he stayed in the UK for what over five to six years and…”

“Right and that’s the way the cookie continues to crumble here.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The Gang of Four’

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Read more stories