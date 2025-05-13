AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

International Nurses Day marked

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: With the theme – “Our nurses-our future–caring for nurses strengthens economies,” International Nurses Day was marked here like other parts of the world with a renewed pledge to ensure dignity, respect and professional development of nurses.

To mark the day, different events were held in which the speakers highlighted the critical role of a healthy nursing workforce in supporting the overall healthcare system. They said that nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics, providing high quality and respectful treatment and care.

They highlighted the role of nurses in Covid-19 pandemic. Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against outbreak, they said.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the International Nurses Day said, “Nurses are respected in every society. Every society is proud of their nurses who serve and help the sick as well as helpless with care. Nurses are the embodiment of hope, courage and love in times of sickness, pain and helplessness.”

She highlighted, “Nursing is not just a profession but a sacred duty that is dedicated to the spirit of serving the ailing humanity day in and day out. The nurses served the nation without caring for their lives in every emergency situation including outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. We can never forget these selfless sacrifices.”

The CM maintained, “The Punjab government is determined to ensure dignity, respect and professional development of nurses in all government hospitals across Punjab.” She added, “The Punjab government is developing the nursing sector on modern lines. Language courses are also being conducted and all possible steps are being taken for the uplift of nursing sector in Punjab.”

In line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a state-of-the-art Model Pharmacy has been established at Outdoor Department, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to ensure the provision of high-quality, free medicines to patients without any discrimination.

The pharmacy was formally inaugurated by Principal Ameer uddin Medical College (AMC) Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar. During the ceremony, he appreciated the efforts of MS LGH Prof.

Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar stated that patients can get quality medicines free of cost from the Pharmacy between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm which will significantly reduce their difficulties and waiting time.

Medical Superintendent Dr Faryad Hussain briefed the Principal and informed that seven separate counters have been established at the Pharmacy for the convenience of different patient groups including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, male and female patients and Government employees.

International Nurses Day

