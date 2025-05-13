Minister, military officials visit Sheikhupura and Muridke

SHEIKHUPURA: On the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, along with military officials, visited Sheikhupura and Muridke.

During the visit, Federal Minister Hussain inspected the Government Jamia Ummul Qura Mosque, which was targeted in the Indian attack.

Announcing the government’s decision to reconstruct the mosque, he stated that the Prime Minister and the Army Chief have pledged to rebuild the mosque at their personal expense.

Federal Minister Hussain visited the injured and presented them with flowers and fruit gifts. He announced the provision of the best medical facilities for the injured and assured full support to the families of the martyrs.

