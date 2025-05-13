AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.98 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (16.33%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (16.2%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

NA praises armed forces for exemplary professionalism, vigilance, courage

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly came together in a show of unanimous support on Monday, passing a resolution lauding the country’s armed forces for their “exemplary professionalism, vigilance, and courage” in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty amid unprovoked Indian aggression.

In a powerful display of political unity, lawmakers across the spectrum joined forces to commend the military’s response, which they praised for demonstrating exceptional restraint and responsibility.

The resolution, moved by Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, emphasised the measured yet firm retaliation to India’s hostile actions.

Before presenting the resolution, Minister Tarar stressed that it was drafted in consultation with all parliamentary parties, underscoring the bipartisan nature of the support for the armed forces.

A key aspect of the resolution was its tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives defending the nation. Lawmakers observed a moment of reverence, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice as a symbol of national pride and resilience.

The House bowed in humility before Allah, expressing gratitude for the strength and honour granted to Pakistan in defending its territorial integrity.

In a display of national unity, the resolution congratulated the people of Pakistan for rising above political differences and standing in solidarity with their leadership, sending a powerful message of collective strength.

The National Assembly also expressed heartfelt thanks to Pakistan’s allies, who offered support at this critical juncture, reaffirming the country’s commitment to regional and global peace.

A significant portion of the resolution reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to dialogue, emphasising that stability in South Asia can only be achieved through sincere and structured negotiations.

It called for increased international engagement to address the Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions, while also highlighting the importance of fully implementing the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

With an eye on national security, the House emphasised the protection of Pakistan’s water rights as a vital component of its sovereignty.

Through the resolution, the House reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s interests and promoting peace, unity, and security both domestically and across the region.

At the onset of the session, the House offered Fateha (prayers) for the soldiers and civilians who embraced martyrdom during recent skirmishes with India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly lawmakers NA Pakistan armed forces Ataullah Tarar Azam Nazeer Tarar Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

NA praises armed forces for exemplary professionalism, vigilance, courage

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories