NA praises armed forces for exemplary professionalism, vigilance, courage

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly came together in a show of unanimous support on Monday, passing a resolution lauding the country’s armed forces for their “exemplary professionalism, vigilance, and courage” in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty amid unprovoked Indian aggression.

In a powerful display of political unity, lawmakers across the spectrum joined forces to commend the military’s response, which they praised for demonstrating exceptional restraint and responsibility.

The resolution, moved by Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, emphasised the measured yet firm retaliation to India’s hostile actions.

Before presenting the resolution, Minister Tarar stressed that it was drafted in consultation with all parliamentary parties, underscoring the bipartisan nature of the support for the armed forces.

A key aspect of the resolution was its tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives defending the nation. Lawmakers observed a moment of reverence, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice as a symbol of national pride and resilience.

The House bowed in humility before Allah, expressing gratitude for the strength and honour granted to Pakistan in defending its territorial integrity.

In a display of national unity, the resolution congratulated the people of Pakistan for rising above political differences and standing in solidarity with their leadership, sending a powerful message of collective strength.

The National Assembly also expressed heartfelt thanks to Pakistan’s allies, who offered support at this critical juncture, reaffirming the country’s commitment to regional and global peace.

A significant portion of the resolution reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to dialogue, emphasising that stability in South Asia can only be achieved through sincere and structured negotiations.

It called for increased international engagement to address the Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions, while also highlighting the importance of fully implementing the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

With an eye on national security, the House emphasised the protection of Pakistan’s water rights as a vital component of its sovereignty.

Through the resolution, the House reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s interests and promoting peace, unity, and security both domestically and across the region.

At the onset of the session, the House offered Fateha (prayers) for the soldiers and civilians who embraced martyrdom during recent skirmishes with India.

