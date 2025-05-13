BISP launches new digital payment system

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid chaired a meeting to accelerate the launch of a new digital payment system for BISP beneficiaries in seven districts across the country.

The meeting focused on fast-tracking the implementation of a pilot project aimed at improving the digital disbursement mechanism for BISP beneficiaries, said a press release issued Monday.

The meeting also explored the potential introduction of mobile wallet payments on pilot basis in selected low-workload regions to test feasibility and efficiency, the press release added.

