Pak-India future talks will focus on three main disputes: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that any future talks between Pakistan and India would centre around three critical issues “Kashmir, terrorism, and water disputes.”

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the minister said, “If talks are held between two nuclear-armed neighbours, they will focus on Kashmir, terrorism, and water-related matters.”

The minister highlighted that terrorism has affected the region for the past two to three decades, with Pakistan remains the biggest victim.

“It is ironic that the country most affected by terrorism is being blamed for it and even attacked,” he remarked.

Calling for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif said, “This is a golden opportunity for both Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

He also acknowledged a recent development in the international discourse on Kashmir, crediting US President Donald Trump for raising the issue.

“Trump brought further attention to the Kashmir matter and suggested that it should be part of broader discussions,” Khawaja Asif added.

