AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.98 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (16.33%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (16.2%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

Pak-India future talks will focus on three main disputes: Asif

Recorder Report Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that any future talks between Pakistan and India would centre around three critical issues “Kashmir, terrorism, and water disputes.”

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the minister said, “If talks are held between two nuclear-armed neighbours, they will focus on Kashmir, terrorism, and water-related matters.”

The minister highlighted that terrorism has affected the region for the past two to three decades, with Pakistan remains the biggest victim.

“It is ironic that the country most affected by terrorism is being blamed for it and even attacked,” he remarked.

Calling for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif said, “This is a golden opportunity for both Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

He also acknowledged a recent development in the international discourse on Kashmir, crediting US President Donald Trump for raising the issue.

“Trump brought further attention to the Kashmir matter and suggested that it should be part of broader discussions,” Khawaja Asif added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Kashmir issue IIOJK Pakistan and India Defence Minister Khawaja Asif water dispute Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Pak-India future talks will focus on three main disputes: Asif

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories