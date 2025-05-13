AJK: Health minister Kamal vows all-out cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Mustafa Kamal Monday has assured the people and the authorities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) of Pakistan’s every possible cooperation to serve the masses especially with regard to health services.

The minister, during his brief visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Kotli, said that in-line with the directives of the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, he is visiting the AJK region to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and to extend all out cooperation. The minister also condemned Indian aggression and highlighted the nation’s unprecedented unity on the occasion.

Kamal told the media that his visit comes in the light of special directives of the prime minister of Pakistan and the chief of army staff. He met with Deputy Commissioner of District Kotli Major Nasir Rafiq (retired) who warmly received the minister. Also present at the meeting was Brigade Commander Brigadier Samiullah.

The minister visited the District Headquarters Hospital Kotli, where he inquired about the health of civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian shelling. Among the injured was a child whose brother was martyred in the attack. “May God grant the bereaved family patience and strength,” he said. Minister Kamal assured that all victims would receive the best possible medical care, completely free of charge. “The government stands shoulder to shoulder with its wounded citizens,” he emphasised.

“India, which dreamt of Pakistan’s internal collapse, is now grappling with chaos within its own borders,” the minister stated. He criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Modi believed he could become the ‘Israel’ of this region. Instead, his actions have only unified Pakistan.”

Kamal acknowledged that the recent hostilities and provocations from India had led to a remarkable transformation within the Pakistani nation. “Thank you, India — your aggression has brought us together,” he said. “Pakistan today is entirely different from what it was 20 days ago. Our people stand shoulder to shoulder with their Armed Forces, like a wall of steel.”

He emphasised that ethnic, linguistic, and sectarian differences had been set aside as the nation united to defend its sovereignty. “Allah has granted us the strength to shatter the arrogance of our enemy,” Kamal added, noting that even the global community has recognised Pakistan’s strength and resolve.

Despite India’s military and economic advantages both estimated to be eight times greater, Kamal stated that India had suffered a humiliating defeat, saying armed forces of Pakistan including Air Force, Navy, and land forces delivered a befitting response to the enemy.

He urged the Pakistani nation to preserve this spirit of unity at all costs, stating that India did not target terrorists; they attacked children, women, and the elderly.

Referring to victims of cross-border shelling, he said he himself has witnessed the screaming of a mother at DHQ Kotli who lost her child.

Drawing a powerful comparison, he said, “Even global superpowers have failed to break the spirit of children in Gaza. India cannot expect to break the will of 240 million Pakistanis.”

