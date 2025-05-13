UK, France & Australia urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India following days’ long escalation, the United Kingdom (UK), France and Australia have urged Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint so that lasting peace and tranquility could prevail in South Asia.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Monday received a call from the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

Both leaders discussed latest developments in the region. Foreign Secretary Lammy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards maintaining regional peace. Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on areas of mutual interest.

In addition, Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noël Barrot.

He informed him that Pakistan had shown restraint throughout the crisis and only exercised its right to self-defence, in line with the UN Charter and international law. Pakistan would continue to work in a responsible manner for maintaining regional peace and security.

Barrot conveyed condolences over the loss of innocent lives. Welcoming the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, he emphasised the need for both sides to exercise restraint. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact, including through multilateral fora.

Dar also received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Australia, Senator Penny Wong. He informed that Pakistan had shown restraint throughout the crisis and only exercised its right to self-defence, in line with the UN Charter and international law. Pakistan would continue to work in a responsible manner for maintaining regional peace and security.

FM expressed concern over the situation and conveyed condolences over the loss of innocent lives, including those in the Jaffar Express attack. She welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India and expressed hope it would lead to lasting peace.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy, called on Ishaq Dar. They discussed full gamut of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen already existing fraternal relations across all sectors.

