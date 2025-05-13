AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

Sikh delegation meets Hafiz Naeem

Recorder Report Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 06:59am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has warned that if India does not refrain from aggressive actions, Pakistan will not be able to provide any guarantees of peace.

Speaking during a meeting with a Sikh delegation on Monday, he said that the Pakistani nation will not accept any compromise on the Kashmir issue and stressed that the dispute should be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

He emphasized the importance of fully implementing the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that India’s water aggression must be dealt with decisively and permanently.

The Sikh delegation expressed happiness over Pakistan’s recent strategic success and appreciated Jamaat-e-Islami’s firm stance.

JI JI chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Indus Waters Treaty IWT Indo Pak tensions Sikh delegation

