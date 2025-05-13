AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

UAF observes Youm-i-Tashakur

Press Release Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 07:00am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad observed Youm-i-Tashakur for giving a befitting response to Indian aggression against Pakistan and on the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. They paid tribute to valour and gallantry shown by armed forces of the country in foiling the aggression and evil designs of the enemy against the country.

Led by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Youm-i-Tashakur rally was taken out from Iqbal Auditorium to University Clock Tower. They expressed their unity and love with the armed forces of the country, who have earned the global recognition and made the nation proud at the international level because of their gallantry and courage. Former Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan also participated.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the armed forces are proud of our country who are safeguarding the country with all-out efforts and sacrifices and proven it as one of the best of the armies of the world.

