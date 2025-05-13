Maryam says Nawaz Sharif made country’s defence invincible

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the success of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ infused new confidence to the nation and breathed a new spirit of national unity.

“Nawaz Sharif made the defense of Pakistan invincible by carrying out nuclear explosions as it enhanced the dignity and respect of our country among the comity of nations,” the CM said while chairing a meeting of the Health & Population Department.

The CM congratulated the participants of the meeting on the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos during the meeting.

The chief minister sought a plan for providing blood to the patients across Punjab as per international standards. The CM gave in-principle approval to establish a Thalassemia centre in each division. Thalassemia centres will also be set up in 21 district and 15 tehsil headquarters hospitals.

She took a principled decision to implement the most effective “Central Monitoring System” for streamlining health department in the province. She directed to complete revamping process of hospitals at the earliest and further directed to complete revamping process of 800 health centres by June 20. She directed to establish an effective monitoring system for cleanliness and security services in district and tehsil hospitals across Punjab.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed the proposed project for the next financial year. The 71 projects of “Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic” and 75 projects of “Population Management & Family Planning” programme were also reviewed.

The projects for the rehabilitation of dispensaries, MCL centres, provision of equipment and furniture were presented across Punjab.

