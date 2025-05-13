AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Sports Print 2025-05-13

National Women’s T20 Tournament round five, six stage on 13th, 14th

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: The round five and six of the five-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25 are set to be staged on May 13 and 14, respectively.

After the completion of eight matches, Fatima Sana’s Conquerors are sitting on top of the points table with three wins out of three games. The 22-match tournament will see a total of 10 rounds consisting of double headers, followed by a Qualifier between second and third positioned teams and then the final on May 24 at the National Bank Stadium.

Sidra Amin-led Stars are second on the table with two wins out of three games as their solitary loss came against Challengers. The Challengers, placed third, have one win to their name after three outings as their recent most game went right down to wire against Muneeba Ali-led Invincible, who registered their first triumph in four matches.

Strikers too have one win in the bag in three matches but are placed fifth due to net run-rate. Fatima Sana is leading the batting charts with 173 runs, which include two brilliant half-centuries (85 not out & 88) batting at no.5 for Conquerors in the first two games. Sidra Amin (171) and Muneeba Ali (162) are placed second and third.

With the ball, Stars’ right-arm leg spinner Tuba Hassan is joint leading wicket taker with Invincible Saima Malik as the duo have snapped seven scalps each. Rameen Shamim, Waheeda Akhtar, Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz and Omaima Sohail have five wickets each to their name.

Among the wicket-keepers Sidra Nawaz has the most (7) dismissals, followed by Muneeba Ali (5) and Najiha Alvi (3). In the field, Ayesha Zafar, Nashra Sundhu, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah have taken three catches each.

Moreover, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that over 4,400 educational institutions have marked their interest to take part in the PCB Talent Hunt Programme ended on 10th May. A total of 2,939 Schools, 1,474 Colleges and 58 Women’s Colleges have registered for the first of its kind PCB Talent Hunt Programme. In the next process the PCB will scrutinise the registered educational institutions and then move forward towards the player registration process.

Among the Women’s Colleges, 26 and 25 have registered from Sindh and Punjab, respectively, while five are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with one being from FATA.

A total of 1,218 Schools have registered from Punjab, 777 from Sindh, 419 from KPK, 293 from Balochistan, 111 from FATA, 103 from Islamabad and 18 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

With this Talent Hunt Programme, the PCB aims to scout talented men’s and women’s players across Pakistan and then provide them with opportunities to take up sport as a profession in future.

