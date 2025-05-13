AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Published May 13, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the issuance of a wheat support price of Rs 5,000 per acre to 0.6 million farmers through ‘Kissan Card programme.’

Those farmers who do not have Kissan Card will also be granted a subsidy worth Rs 5,000 per acre.

The Chief Minister presided over a special meeting, in which she was apprised that a subsidy of billions of rupees will be given to the farmers for the next crop as well.

The participants of the meeting were also informed that the farmers have utilised Rs 36 billion to purchase agricultural inputs. 60 percent of the loan being issued for purchasing agricultural inputs through Kissan Card has been completed. The farmers have returned loans amounting to Rs 22 billion being obtained through Kissan Card. The second installment has been issued to the farmers for the new crop through Kissan Card.

It was informed in the meeting that 50 percent of the applications being received for the wheat support program have been verified.

The Chief Minister also chaired a special meeting to review solarization scheme for the agricultural tube wells. The proposals for the implementation of wheat support program were reviewed. The proposal to include contractors along with agricultural land owners was also reviewed in the meeting.

Wheat Farmers Kissan Card wheat crops CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wheat Support Programme

