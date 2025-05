KARACHI: Karachi Northern Bypass ‘Cattle-Friendly Market’ Sunday saw a fun day, with Qawwali Night by Amjad Ali Sabri attracting a large number of citizens. The citizens made the cattle market a picnic point. Visiting families and children kept taking selfies with animals, and also visited a food street set up there.

The transportation of sacrificial animals loaded in trailers and trucks from cities across the country continues at the cattle market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025