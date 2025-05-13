Pakistan’s victory has introduced ‘new normal’, says businessman

KARACHI: Mian Zahid Hussain, chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan, president of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, chairman of the All Karachi Industrial Alliance, chairman of FPCCI Policy Advisory Board, said that Pakistan’s victory has introduced a “new normal” in the region, under which dialogue on all issues, including Kashmir, water resources, and terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has now become necessary to resolve for India.

He stated that if India fails to resolve issues through dialogue with Pakistan, then under the new rules of engagement India will face a greater trouble. He said that extremist Modi and his team have brought shame and defeat to India through deceit, cunning strategies, and false accusations. He said that treating Pakistan as a weak nation and launching an assault has backfired on the BJP and now Modi and his party have no political future.

In contrast, he said, Pakistan has emerged from this conflict as a dignified, powerful, and responsible nation on the global stage. This will damage India’s political stability, stoke tourism, and dwindle foreign investment and the economy, which is currently growing at a rate of 5.8%. India must peacefully resolve all disputes with Pakistan and other regional countries under the new reality to save itself.

Mian Zahid stated that Modi mistakenly believed India was invincible while viewing Pakistan as weak, which was a serious miscalculation. The destruction of India costly aircraft, airfields, weapons depots, and, most notably, billions of dollars’ worth of Russian defense systems by Pakistan has significantly harmed India global image and weakened its defense.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025