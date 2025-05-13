AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

Anti-drug initiative: No courier, food deliveries to educational places: IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 07:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, directed the authorities to immediately halt the couriers and food deliveries to students at educational institutions to curb narcotics.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the directions during hearing a petition seeking the inclusion of anti-narcotics awareness in the academic curriculum of Islamabad’s schools and colleges.

During the hearing, Justice Minhas expressed serious concern that drugs are being delivered to students under the guise of items like pizza and snacks. He remarked, “Children order pizza and receive drugs along with it.” He added, “Stop all direct deliveries to students. Any school or college that fails to comply should face legal action.”

The judge questioned officials on the formation of the National Anti-Narcotics Council, asking that why it had not been established yet. “This is a high-powered council headed by the Prime Minister and includes chief ministers of all provinces,” he noted, demanding a report from the Cabinet Division on the matter.

He observed that narcotics are infiltrating educational institutions through couriers and delivery services. “Find out which schools and colleges receive the most frequent direct deliveries and what kind of items are being delivered,” directed the judge.

Justice Minhas directed the authorities to monitor all courier services operating in and around educational institutions and ensure a ban on direct deliveries to students.

He directed that enforcement measures be implemented without delay and a compliance report be submitted on the next hearing date.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till May 28, directing the authorities to take immediate steps to curb the spread of narcotics in educational institutions.

