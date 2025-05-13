AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.98 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (16.33%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (16.2%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

Ministers discuss 25-year plantation alongside motorways plan

Obaid Abrar Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: A major national initiative is being launched to plant fruit-bearing trees and undertake large scale afforestation along the motorways across the country. A comprehensive 25-year plan is being developed with minimal involvement of government departments proposing to lease land to the private sector for this purpose.

Immediate steps will be taken to make this proposal feasible and actionable which will be a milestone for green future of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, while chairing a special meeting alongside Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik emphasised that making the environment greener and more pleasant is not only a social responsibility but also a moral and religious obligation.

He stressed the need for integrated planning to plant trees not only along motorways from Karachi to Quetta but also on National Highways in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He called upon agricultural experts and farmers to actively participate in this noble cause and national drive.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik directed the preparation of concrete proposals within the next three days and agreed to the implementation of the plan in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications.

Aleem Khan assured full support from his ministry in terms of data sharing, land identification and other necessary aspects. He emphasised that improving the environment and enhancing the travel experience on motorways is a top priority and fruit trees should be planted according to the agricultural suitability of each region.

He stated that expanding green areas along the motorways would have a positive impact and this project would play a significant role in ensuring an eco-friendly future.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the National Highways Authority, Inspector General of Motorway Police, and senior officials from the Ministry of Climate Change, who contributed various suggestions for the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Abdul Aleem Khan NHA motorways Tree plantation Dr Musadik Malik

Comments

200 characters

Ministers discuss 25-year plantation alongside motorways plan

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories