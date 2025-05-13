AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-05-13

Kremlin rejects Europe’s ‘ultimatums’ for truce with Ukraine

AFP Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

KYIV: The Kremlin said Monday it would not accept “ultimatums” set by European leaders to enter a ceasefire with Ukraine, without responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for a personal meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Kyiv and its allies urged Moscow to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting Monday but Putin instead proposed direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul on Thursday.

European countries including France and Germany have warned a ceasefire needs to be in place for talks to happen but Moscow has effectively ignored this call, launching attacks across the front line, according to Kyiv.

“The language of ultimatums is unacceptable to Russia, it is not appropriate. You cannot talk to Russia in such a language,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists during a briefing call.

“We are focused on a serious search for ways to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement,” Peskov said, while declining to comment on who Russia would send to Istanbul.

Russia fired more than 100 drones at eastern Ukraine overnight, killing one person and wounding six, as well as damaging railway infrastructure and residential buildings, local officials said.

“Russians are completely ignoring the offer of a full and durable ceasefire starting on May 12,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote on X after meeting Kyiv’s Western allies online.

“They continue to attack Ukrainian positions all along the frontline.”

Raising the stakes after a weekend of intense diplomacy, Zelensky said Sunday he would be willing to meet Putin in Turkey “personally”.

The prospect of direct Russia-Ukraine talks on ending the war — the first since the early months of Russia’s 2022 invasion — has been welcomed by Washington and across Europe.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since Russia invaded in February 2022, while its army now controls around one-fifth of the country — including the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014.

US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to stop trying to mediate a peace deal if he does not see compromises from both sides, has called for them to sit down immediately.

“President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Sunday.

“Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY,” he added.

Elsewhere on the front lines, Russia’s army said it had captured a small village in the eastern Donetsk region, while Moscow-backed authorities said four people were killed in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson region over the last 24 hours.

Residents in Bilytske, a small industrial town in east Ukraine, remained sceptical about the prospect of a ceasefire.

“We don’t really believe, of course, but we hope,” Alla, who woke up to the sound of explosions, told AFP.

Alyona, 39, standing next to her, said Putin and Zelensky needed to start negotiating.

“How long can it last? It’s been three years already.”

Putin has said any direct talks with Ukraine should focus on the “root causes” of the conflict, and did not “exclude” a possible ceasefire coming out of any talks in Istanbul.

Russia’s references to the “root causes” of the conflict typically refer to alleged grievances with Kyiv and the West that Moscow has put forward as justification for its invasion.

Vladimir Putin Kremlin Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

200 characters

Kremlin rejects Europe’s ‘ultimatums’ for truce with Ukraine

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories