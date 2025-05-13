KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 12, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 117,297.73 High: 117,327.78 Low: 115,794.37 Net Change: 10,123.09 Volume (000): 345,349 Value (000): 21,984,329 Makt Cap (000) 3,510,033,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,271.73 NET CH (+) 1,740.16 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,807.73 NET CH (+) 876.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,666.74 NET CH (+) 2,950.72 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,741.85 NET CH (+) 1,686.12 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,312.32 NET CH (+) 1,019.09 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,815.32 NET CH (+) 446.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-MAY-2025 ====================================

