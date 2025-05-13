Markets Print 2025-05-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 12, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 12, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 117,297.73
High: 117,327.78
Low: 115,794.37
Net Change: 10,123.09
Volume (000): 345,349
Value (000): 21,984,329
Makt Cap (000) 3,510,033,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,271.73
NET CH (+) 1,740.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,807.73
NET CH (+) 876.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,666.74
NET CH (+) 2,950.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,741.85
NET CH (+) 1,686.12
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,312.32
NET CH (+) 1,019.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,815.32
NET CH (+) 446.21
------------------------------------
As on: 12-MAY-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments