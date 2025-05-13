AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Markets Print 2025-05-13

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 12, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 12, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                117,297.73
High:                     117,327.78
Low:                      115,794.37
Net Change:                10,123.09
Volume (000):                345,349
Value (000):              21,984,329
Makt Cap (000)         3,510,033,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,271.73
NET CH                  (+) 1,740.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,807.73
NET CH                    (+) 876.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 34,666.74
NET CH                  (+) 2,950.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,741.85
NET CH                  (+) 1,686.12
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,312.32
NET CH                  (+) 1,019.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,815.32
NET CH                    (+) 446.21
------------------------------------
As on:                   12-MAY-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

