AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US tariffs to weigh on economy despite recent reprieve: Fed official

AFP Published May 12, 2025

WASHINGTON: Washington and Beijing’s agreement to temporarily reduce tit-for-tat tariffs marks an improvement for trade, but levels remain high and are likely to weigh on economic growth, said a senior Federal Reserve official Monday.

The comments by Fed governor Adriana Kugler, at a symposium in Ireland, came shortly after the United States and China said they would sharply lower tariffs on each other’s goods for 90 days while negotiations continued.

“Obviously that’s an improvement as far as trade between the two countries” is concerned, Kugler said.

But she added that levels remain “pretty high,” noting that the world’s biggest economy imports many items from China.

With the latest agreement, the United States is set to lower its tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 percent to 30 percent, while China will reduce its retaliation from 125 percent to 10 percent.

Markets pare bets on Fed rate cuts following U.S.-China tariff delay

“I still expect an increase in prices and a slowdown in the economy,” Kugler warned, although she anticipates this will not happen to the same extent as before.

All eyes are on whether the 90-day pause will be sustained, she said, adding that things are moving in the right direction for now.

In a prepared speech, she also said Monday that “trade policies are evolving and are likely to continue shifting, even as recently as this morning.”

“Still, they appear likely to generate significant economic effects even if tariffs stay close to the currently announced levels,” she added.

And the uncertainty associated with these tariffs has already generated effects on the economy, bogging down sentiment and causing companies to ramp up imports as they try and get ahead of fresh levies.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Donald Trump has unleashed tariffs on allies and adversaries alike, including a sweeping 10 percent tariff on most US trading partners and steep rates on goods from China.

Donald Trump US economic growth US tariffs Adriana Kugler

Comments

200 characters

US tariffs to weigh on economy despite recent reprieve: Fed official

Trump says US is ready to help Pakistan, India with trade

KSE-100 surges over 10,000 points on India-Pakistan ceasefire, IMF approval

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan military releases details of operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs10,400 in Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes PKK’s dissolution as step toward regional peace

Pakistan, India military operations chiefs hold talks by phone

FM Dar tells Australian counterpart Wong Pakistan exercised ‘restraint’ in India clashes

Read more stories