Trump says US is ready to help Pakistan, India with trade

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States is ready to help India and Pakistan in the wake of a ceasefire agreement that he says his administration helped broker.

Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting, Trump said at an event at the White House.

“I’m very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases. They really were, from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation,” he added.

“We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I’m very proud of that.”

