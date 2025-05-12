Pakistan welcomes PKK’s dissolution as step toward regional peace

Pakistan on Monday welcomed the announcement regarding the dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), terming it a significant step toward sustainable peace and stability.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan said it considered the development as “an important step towards sustainable peace and stability,” particularly in the region.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan welcomes the announcement regarding the dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK),” the statement read.

Reaffirming its longstanding bilateral ties with Türkiye, the Foreign Office added, “Pakistan and Türkiye, bound by deep-rooted fraternal ties, have always supported each other in all areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism efforts.”

The PKK has been involved in a decades-long conflict with Türkiye and is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara, the United States, and the European Union.