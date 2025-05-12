FM Dar tells Australian counterpart Wong Pakistan exercised ‘restraint’ in India clashes

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a phone call from Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday where he emphasized Islamabad’s “restraint” and adherence to international law during recent hostilities with India.

“Pakistan had shown restraint through out the crisis and only exercised its right to self-defense, in line with the UN Charter and international law,” Dar stated, underscoring Pakistan’s defensive posture.

“Pakistan would continue to work in a responsible manner for maintaining regional peace and security,” he added, signaling Islamabad’s post-ceasefire priorities.

Foreign Minister Wong expressed “concern over the situation” and offered condolences for civilian casualties, notably referencing the Jaffar Express attack.

She welcomed the ceasefire announcement, voicing hope it would “lead to lasting peace.”