AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ecommerce packages left out of US, China tariff reprieve

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 05:33pm

GENEVA: An agreement between the United States and China to temporarily slash tariffs, announced on Monday, did not address what would happen to low-value “de minimis” ecommerce packages shipped from China to the U.S., a source briefed on the talks told Reuters.

On May 2, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump ended the de minimis policy allowing packages worth less than $800 ordered online from China and Hong Kong to enter the United States duty free. It imposed tariffs of 120% on such parcels.

With the issue absent from Monday’s announcement, trade experts said the future of the policy was now unclear.

“There is no clarity on de minimis at all,” said Martin Palmer, co-founder of cross-border data provider Hurricane Modular Commerce.

“Logic says that if you cut tariffs for everything else, then it should mirror into de minimis because that’s such a sizeable part of the imports into the U.S. from China.”

Shein, Temu ramp up advertising in UK and France as US tariffs hit

Shipping products duty-free from Chinese factories to American consumers had helped online retailers Temu and Shein surge in popularity, selling ultra-cheap gadgets, clothes, and accessories to the United States.

Shares in Temu owner PDD Holdings were up 7% on Monday after the announced cuts to tariffs. PDD and Shein did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

China Ecommerce China tariffs US china trade US and China US China tariff US China trade talks Ecommerce packages

Comments

200 characters

Ecommerce packages left out of US, China tariff reprieve

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs10,400 in Pakistan

Pakistan, India military operations chiefs hold talks by phone

FM Dar tells Australian counterpart Wong Pakistan exercised ‘restraint’ in India clashes

APTMA welcomes Trump’s trade pledge with Pakistan, expects tariff easing

Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rally as ceasefire with India continues

Trump announces 59 percent drug prices cut

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

Read more stories