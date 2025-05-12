AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, India military operations chiefs hold talks by phone

Reuters Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 06:33pm

NEW DELHI: The military operations chiefs of Pakistan and India held talks by phone on Monday evening, broadcaster CNN-News18 said, two days after the neighbours reached a ceasefire agreement following intense fighting last week.

US President Trump says will work with Pakistan, India to resolve Kashmir issue

Dozens of people died as the arch rivals sent drones and other munitions into each other’s airspace over four days, a fortnight after an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that killed 26 people.

Stocks in Pakistan, India poised for relief rally after ceasefire

New Delhi said the attack was backed by Islamabad, an accusation Pakistan denied.

Pakistan Kashmir Kashmir issue IIOJK Kashmir dispute Indian Army Pakistan India tensions Indo Pak tensions

