Pakistan, India military operations chiefs hold talks by phone

NEW DELHI: The military operations chiefs of Pakistan and India held talks by phone on Monday evening, broadcaster CNN-News18 said, two days after the neighbours reached a ceasefire agreement following intense fighting last week.

Dozens of people died as the arch rivals sent drones and other munitions into each other’s airspace over four days, a fortnight after an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that killed 26 people.

New Delhi said the attack was backed by Islamabad, an accusation Pakistan denied.