AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (9.65%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (13.47%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (21.27%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.95 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.79%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (15.82%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (14.66%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (16.2%)
BR100 12,400 Increased By 1159.3 (10.31%)
BR30 35,549 Increased By 3415.3 (10.63%)
KSE100 117,174 Increased By 9999.2 (9.33%)
KSE30 35,806 Increased By 3157.5 (9.67%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 12:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GENEVA: The United States and China said on Monday they have agreed a deal to slash reciprocal tariffs for now as the world’s two biggest economies seek to end a trade war that has disrupted the global outlook and set financial markets on edge.

Speaking after talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters the two sides had agreed on a 90 day pause on measures and that tariffs would come down by over 100 percentage points to 10%.

China hosts Latin American, Caribbean nations amid US trade war talks

“Both countries represented their national interest very well,” Bessent said.

“We both have an interest in balanced trade, the US will continue moving towards that.”

Bessent was speaking alongside US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer after the weekend talks in which both sides had hailed progress on narrowing differences.

The Geneva meetings were the first face-to-face interactions between senior US and Chinese economic officials since US President Donald Trump returned to power and launched a global tariff blitz, imposing particularly hefty duties on China.

Since taking office in January, Trump has hiked the tariffs paid by US importers for goods from China to 145%, in addition to those he imposed on many Chinese goods during his first term and the duties levied by the Biden administration.

China hit back by putting export curbs on some rare earth elements, vital for US manufacturers of weapons and electronic consumer goods, and raising tariffs on US goods to 125%.

China’s yuan strengthens after progress in Sino-US trade talks, but caution remains

The tariff dispute brought nearly $600 billion in two-way trade to a standstill, disrupting supply chains, sparking fears of stagflation and triggering some layoffs.

Financial markets have been looking out for signs of a thaw in the trade war and Wall Street stock futures climbed and the dollar firmed against safe haven peers on Monday as the talks boosted hopes a global recession might be avoided.

United States Wall Street trade tariffs US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent China CELAC Forum global outlook 125% us tariff

Comments

200 characters

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rally as ceasefire with India continues

Trump to sign executive order to cut prices of medicine to match other countries

Indian benchmarks rally 3%, eye best day in nearly a year on India-Pakistan truce

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Price deregulation improves access to medicines, helps stabilise industry

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Read more stories