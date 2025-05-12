AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Russia launches 108 drones overnight after Ukraine, EU demand ceasefire, Kyiv says

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 12:09pm

Russia launched 108 drones across Ukraine overnight and struck a civilian freight train, injuring its driver, Ukrainian authorities said, after European leaders joined President Volodymyr ZelenskiyY in demanding a 30-day ceasefire from Monday.

Ukrainian air defences destroyed 55 of the drones that Russia launched from 11 p.m. on Sunday (2000 GMT), Ukraine’s air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack included also 30 simulator drones that were lost along the way without hitting anything. Drones were shot down in the east, north, south and central parts of Ukraine, the air force said.

The driver of a civilian freight train was injured in a drone attack on railway infrastructure in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian Railways said.

Russia launches scores of drones on Ukraine, four people injured, Kyiv says

“Truce proposals are being ignored, hostile attacks on railway infrastructure continue,” Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsia, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called demands for ceasefire “ultimatums” and in turn, proposed direct talks with Ukraine aimed at ending the war in Thursday, an initiative embraced by US President Donald Trump.

