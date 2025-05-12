AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
India reopens 32 airports after ceasefire with Pakistan

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025
India said on Monday that it has reopened 32 airports that were shut during clashes with neighbour Pakistan, after a ceasefire over the weekend.

The 32 airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect, the Airports Authority of India said in a statement.

Asian airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan fighting

Pakistan’s airport authority fully reopened its airspace on Saturday.

India’s top airlines, IndiGo, said it will progressively commence operations on previously closed routes.

