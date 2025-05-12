AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.87%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 10.43 (8.29%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (24.81%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (18.55%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.92 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.57%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (14.48%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (16.51%)
BR100 12,296 Increased By 1055.1 (9.39%)
BR30 35,259 Increased By 3125.1 (9.73%)
KSE100 116,767 Increased By 9592.7 (8.95%)
KSE30 35,708 Increased By 3060.3 (9.37%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises on US-China trade deal hopes

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 11:18am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday as indications of progress in US-China trade talks boosted hopes of a deal between the major economies.

As of 0202 GMT, the Nikkei was up 0.2% at 37,573.27. The broader Topix edged 0.02% higher at 2,734.09.

“Investors bought stocks on optimism that the trade talks between the US and China made progress,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But gains were limited as they sold stocks on the rally. Both the Nikkei and Topix rose sharply, but those rallies were based just on expectations on the trade talk progress.”

The Nikkei has risen about 20% from its close on April 7, when the index fell to a 1-1/2-year low after the announcement of US sweeping tariffs.

The index traded more than 7% above the 25-day average on Friday, an indication that the market was overheated, said Maki Sawada, senior strategist at Nomura Securities.

The United States and China ended trade talks on a positive note on Sunday, with US officials touting a “deal” to reduce the US trade deficit, while Chinese officials said the sides had reached “important consensus” and agreed to launch another new economic dialogue forum.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 4.3% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Property developer Tokyu Fudosan rose 5.18% after forecasting a record annual net profit of 85 billion yen ($582 million) for the year to March 2026.

Japan’s Nikkei hits more than one-month high on optimism around trade talks

Drug makers fell on concerns about falling drug prices after US President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order on reducing prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices. Daiichi Sankyo lost 5.44%.

The pharmaceutical sector fell 4.3% to become the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Nippon Steel fell 4.94% after the steel maker said it expected net profit to slide 43% in the fiscal year ending March 2026.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises on US-China trade deal hopes

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rally as ceasefire with India continues

Trump to sign executive order to cut prices of medicine to match other countries

Price deregulation improves access to medicines, helps stabilise industry

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Indian benchmarks rally 3%, eye best day in nearly a year on India-Pakistan truce

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

Read more stories