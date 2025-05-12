AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Business & Finance

Trump announces 59 percent drug prices cut

Reuters Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 05:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he would slash drug prices by 59 percent, a day after he unveiled a new policy on pharmaceuticals in the United States.

“DRUG PRICES TO BE CUT BY 59%, PLUS! Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and all other costs, DOWN. NO INFLATION!!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The announcement came after the president said Sunday he planned to sign an executive order that would reduce US prescription drug prices “almost immediately” by between 30 and 80 percent.

He added that he would sign the executive order bringing the new policy into effect at 9:00 am (1300 GMT) on Monday.

Trump said he planned to institute a “MOST FAVORED NATION’S” policy that pinned the cost of drugs sold in the United States to the lowest price paid by other countries for the same drug.

Price deregulation improves access to medicines, helps stabilise industry

The reduction in prescription drug costs in the United States would, he added, be counterbalanced by higher costs in other countries.

“Most favored nation” status is a World Trade Organization rule that aims to prevent discrimination between a country and its trading partners, levelling the playing field for international trade.

This is not the first time that Trump has attempted to lower US drug prices.

During his first 2017-2021 term in office, he announced a similar proposal to cut US drug prices but his plans failed in the face of strong opposition from the pharmaceutical industry.

Last month, the US president signed an executive order aiming to lower crippling drug prices by giving states more leeway to bargain-hunt abroad and improving the process for price negotiations.

Donald Trump White House White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt U.S. drug company Research and Manufacturers of America

