AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.54%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.15%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.00 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 11.23 (8.93%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (17.04%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (17.65%)
PAEL 44.02 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (9.45%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.6%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.5%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.79%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (9.58%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.09%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.07%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (13.71%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 1105.5 (9.83%)
BR30 35,409 Increased By 3275.2 (10.19%)
KSE100 116,650 Increased By 9475.5 (8.84%)
KSE30 35,669 Increased By 3020.7 (9.25%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-05-12

TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 12 May, 2025 09:03am

During the short span of last one year, our government has not only proven that Pakistani economy is resilient enough to grow speedily in all its forms & manifestations rather all our sectors especially the export sector has shown remarkable progress in various domains.

In this wake, programs like TDAP's "Mega Week" indicate a strong national concerted effort to increase trade, generate new export ideas and partner with the globe for effective & meaningful contribution towards regional & global trade regime.

Despite global trade challenges & India's war-mongering hysteria engaging Pakistan, TDAP’s trade development efforts especially holding 4th Health, Engineering and Minerals Show (HEMS 2025) have not only helped promote Pakistan's international image but also showcased its economic strength in high value sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and minerals.

The event proved that besides being a highly competitive exporter, Pakistan hosts a great deal of a socioeconomic excellence and a hub of transformational solutions to trade challenges of modern day.

The participation of over 70 countries in this event was a reflection of greater international confidence in Pakistan's industrial and intellectual capital. By showcasing this potential through such events, our nation is celebrating its export strength and encouraging enterprises through sustainable business-friendly policies. I once again congratulate the Commerce Minister and his dedicated team at TDAP for holding such a successful mega event in addition to other successful strides in trade diplomacy and events of national economic significance at local & global levels. Pakistan ZindaBaad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TDAP PM Shehbaz Sharif TDAP Mega Week

Comments

200 characters

TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

Indian shares rally on India-Pakistan ceasefire

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Oil prices rise as US-China trade talks soothe market jitters

Read more stories