TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

During the short span of last one year, our government has not only proven that Pakistani economy is resilient enough to grow speedily in all its forms & manifestations rather all our sectors especially the export sector has shown remarkable progress in various domains.

In this wake, programs like TDAP's "Mega Week" indicate a strong national concerted effort to increase trade, generate new export ideas and partner with the globe for effective & meaningful contribution towards regional & global trade regime.

Despite global trade challenges & India's war-mongering hysteria engaging Pakistan, TDAP’s trade development efforts especially holding 4th Health, Engineering and Minerals Show (HEMS 2025) have not only helped promote Pakistan's international image but also showcased its economic strength in high value sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and minerals.

The event proved that besides being a highly competitive exporter, Pakistan hosts a great deal of a socioeconomic excellence and a hub of transformational solutions to trade challenges of modern day.

The participation of over 70 countries in this event was a reflection of greater international confidence in Pakistan's industrial and intellectual capital. By showcasing this potential through such events, our nation is celebrating its export strength and encouraging enterprises through sustainable business-friendly policies. I once again congratulate the Commerce Minister and his dedicated team at TDAP for holding such a successful mega event in addition to other successful strides in trade diplomacy and events of national economic significance at local & global levels. Pakistan ZindaBaad

