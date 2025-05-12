TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Jam Kamal Khan Federal Minister of Commerce

HEMS 2025 has emerged as a strategic milestone in Pakistan’s economic landscape, particularly for the mineral sector and resource-rich provinces like Balochistan. The Minerals Investment Pavilion brought critical attention to the nation’s geological potential, inviting global stakeholders to explore responsible opportunities in exploration, value addition, and sustainable mining.

This event underscored Pakistan’s broader industrial capabilities and the international community’s growing confidence in its engineering, healthcare, and mineral sectors. Participation from over 900 foreign buyers across 70 countries reflects trust in the country’s trajectory toward diversified, export-led growth.

HEMS 2025 provided an essential platform for dialogue on inclusive development, environmental responsibility, and long-term investment.

The convergence of commerce, innovation, and regional opportunity signals a clear intent to transform latent resources into sustained economic value. Through structured reforms, capacity enhancement, and strategic international engagement, Pakistan continues to position itself as a future-ready hub for global trade and sustainable development.

