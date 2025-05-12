AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.54%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.15%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.00 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 11.23 (8.93%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (17.04%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (17.65%)
PAEL 44.02 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (9.45%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.6%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.5%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.79%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (9.58%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.09%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.07%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (13.71%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 1105.5 (9.83%)
BR30 35,409 Increased By 3275.2 (10.19%)
KSE100 116,650 Increased By 9475.5 (8.84%)
KSE30 35,669 Increased By 3020.7 (9.25%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-05-12

TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Jam Kamal Khan Federal Minister of Commerce

Published 12 May, 2025 09:04am

HEMS 2025 has emerged as a strategic milestone in Pakistan’s economic landscape, particularly for the mineral sector and resource-rich provinces like Balochistan. The Minerals Investment Pavilion brought critical attention to the nation’s geological potential, inviting global stakeholders to explore responsible opportunities in exploration, value addition, and sustainable mining.

This event underscored Pakistan’s broader industrial capabilities and the international community’s growing confidence in its engineering, healthcare, and mineral sectors. Participation from over 900 foreign buyers across 70 countries reflects trust in the country’s trajectory toward diversified, export-led growth.

HEMS 2025 provided an essential platform for dialogue on inclusive development, environmental responsibility, and long-term investment.

The convergence of commerce, innovation, and regional opportunity signals a clear intent to transform latent resources into sustained economic value. Through structured reforms, capacity enhancement, and strategic international engagement, Pakistan continues to position itself as a future-ready hub for global trade and sustainable development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ministry of commerce Jam Kamal TDAP TDAP Mega Week

Comments

200 characters

TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Jam Kamal Khan Federal Minister of Commerce

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

Indian shares rally on India-Pakistan ceasefire

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Oil prices rise as US-China trade talks soothe market jitters

Read more stories