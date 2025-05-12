TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Jawad Paul, Federal Secretary Commerce

AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.54%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.15%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.00 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 11.23 (8.93%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (17.04%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (17.65%)
PAEL 44.02 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (9.45%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.6%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.5%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.79%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (9.58%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.09%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.07%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (13.71%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 1105.5 (9.83%)
BR30 35,409 Increased By 3275.2 (10.19%)
KSE100 116,650 Increased By 9475.5 (8.84%)
KSE30 35,669 Increased By 3020.7 (9.25%)
Published 12 May, 2025 09:05am

HEMS 2025 is a landmark initiative that reflects the Ministry of Commerce’s broader vision for economic transformation through trade. This summit successfully merged healthcare, engineering, and minerals, three of Pakistan’s most promising sectors into a single platform for investment, dialogue, and international collaboration. Our participation is not just about showcasing products; it's about demonstrating Pakistan’s readiness to engage with the world on equal footing, with professionalism, innovation, and integrity.

This event also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting non-traditional sectors and enhancing market diversification. Our goal is to make Pakistan a more integrated, competitive, and future-ready economy. Through improved policy frameworks, targeted trade initiatives, and events like HEMS, we aim to unlock Pakistan’s full trade potential. I applaud Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)" for its exceptional role in organizing HEMS 2025 and for creating space where public and private stakeholders can interact meaningfully.

The Ministry of Commerce remains committed to supporting such platforms that drive inclusive, export-led growth and contribute to a resilient economic future for Pakistan.

