TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Jawad Paul, Federal Secretary Commerce

HEMS 2025 is a landmark initiative that reflects the Ministry of Commerce’s broader vision for economic transformation through trade. This summit successfully merged healthcare, engineering, and minerals, three of Pakistan’s most promising sectors into a single platform for investment, dialogue, and international collaboration. Our participation is not just about showcasing products; it's about demonstrating Pakistan’s readiness to engage with the world on equal footing, with professionalism, innovation, and integrity.

This event also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting non-traditional sectors and enhancing market diversification. Our goal is to make Pakistan a more integrated, competitive, and future-ready economy. Through improved policy frameworks, targeted trade initiatives, and events like HEMS, we aim to unlock Pakistan’s full trade potential. I applaud Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)" for its exceptional role in organizing HEMS 2025 and for creating space where public and private stakeholders can interact meaningfully.

The Ministry of Commerce remains committed to supporting such platforms that drive inclusive, export-led growth and contribute to a resilient economic future for Pakistan.

