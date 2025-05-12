TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar Chief Executive TDAP

Health, Engineering and Mineral Show HEMS 2025 has powerfully demonstrated Pakistan’s growing ability to diversify exports and elevate emerging industries onto the global stage. This event brought together more than just products and sectors. It brought people, ideas, and partnerships under one roof. At TDAP, we firmly believe that real trade growth begins with empowering our private sector, and HEMS 2025 proved to be a vital platform for doing just that.

From showcasing innovation in pharmaceuticals and engineering to spotlighting the potential of our mineral resources, this event reflected the future of Pakistan’s export economy. We are focused on building sustainable export pathways that are inclusive, competitive, and globally relevant. The level of participation, the quality of dialogue, and the interest from international delegates reaffirm that Pakistan is ready to scale new heights.

I commend all our exporters, stakeholders, and partners who made this event a success. TDAP remains committed to creating opportunities that connect Pakistan with the world boldly, strategically, and sustainably. We will ensure that Pakistan becomes a global leader in diverse sectors, contributing significantly to the global economy.

