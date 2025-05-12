AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.54%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.15%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.00 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 11.23 (8.93%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (17.04%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (17.65%)
PAEL 44.02 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (9.45%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.6%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.5%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.79%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (9.58%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.09%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.07%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (13.71%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 1105.5 (9.83%)
BR30 35,409 Increased By 3275.2 (10.19%)
KSE100 116,650 Increased By 9475.5 (8.84%)
KSE30 35,669 Increased By 3020.7 (9.25%)
Print 2025-05-12

TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar Chief Executive TDAP

Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 09:05am

Health, Engineering and Mineral Show HEMS 2025 has powerfully demonstrated Pakistan’s growing ability to diversify exports and elevate emerging industries onto the global stage. This event brought together more than just products and sectors. It brought people, ideas, and partnerships under one roof. At TDAP, we firmly believe that real trade growth begins with empowering our private sector, and HEMS 2025 proved to be a vital platform for doing just that.

From showcasing innovation in pharmaceuticals and engineering to spotlighting the potential of our mineral resources, this event reflected the future of Pakistan’s export economy. We are focused on building sustainable export pathways that are inclusive, competitive, and globally relevant. The level of participation, the quality of dialogue, and the interest from international delegates reaffirm that Pakistan is ready to scale new heights.

I commend all our exporters, stakeholders, and partners who made this event a success. TDAP remains committed to creating opportunities that connect Pakistan with the world boldly, strategically, and sustainably. We will ensure that Pakistan becomes a global leader in diverse sectors, contributing significantly to the global economy.

TDAP Faiz Ahmad Chadhar TDAP CEO TDAP Mega Week

