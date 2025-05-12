TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Sheryar Taj Secretary TDAP

HEMS 2025 has once again proven Pakistan’s innovation potential and diversity. The event brought together a powerful mix of legacy sectors and emerging industries, from surgical instruments and light engineering to gems, jewelry and minerals. All this made HEMS unique is its ability to connect these diverse sectors with global buyers, investors and development partners in a meaningful and result-oriented way.

This year, the addition of new focus areas such as the Gems & Jewelry Fashion Show and the expanded Minerals Investment Pavilion added significant depth to our trade narrative. It is encouraging to witness how we are expanding our reach and relevance across global markets by investing in quality, branding and connectivity. HEMS reflects our belief that global trade is no longer just transactional, it is transformational.

We must continue building smart linkages, enabling digital trade facilitation and empowering exporters with the tools they need to succeed internationally. TDAP is striving to promote a confident, connected and competitive Pakistan. It is clear that our future in global trade lies in the strength of our partnerships and the continued development of our key sectors.

