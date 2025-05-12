AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.54%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.15%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.00 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 11.23 (8.93%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (17.04%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (17.65%)
PAEL 44.02 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (9.45%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.6%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.5%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.79%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (9.58%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.09%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.07%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (13.71%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 1105.5 (9.83%)
BR30 35,409 Increased By 3275.2 (10.19%)
KSE100 116,650 Increased By 9475.5 (8.84%)
KSE30 35,669 Increased By 3020.7 (9.25%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-05-12

TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Sheryar Taj Secretary TDAP

Published 12 May, 2025 09:06am

HEMS 2025 has once again proven Pakistan’s innovation potential and diversity. The event brought together a powerful mix of legacy sectors and emerging industries, from surgical instruments and light engineering to gems, jewelry and minerals. All this made HEMS unique is its ability to connect these diverse sectors with global buyers, investors and development partners in a meaningful and result-oriented way.

This year, the addition of new focus areas such as the Gems & Jewelry Fashion Show and the expanded Minerals Investment Pavilion added significant depth to our trade narrative. It is encouraging to witness how we are expanding our reach and relevance across global markets by investing in quality, branding and connectivity. HEMS reflects our belief that global trade is no longer just transactional, it is transformational.

We must continue building smart linkages, enabling digital trade facilitation and empowering exporters with the tools they need to succeed internationally. TDAP is striving to promote a confident, connected and competitive Pakistan. It is clear that our future in global trade lies in the strength of our partnerships and the continued development of our key sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TDAP Sheryar Taj TDAP Mega Week Secretary TDAP

Comments

200 characters

TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan: Message from Mr. Sheryar Taj Secretary TDAP

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

Indian shares rally on India-Pakistan ceasefire

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Oil prices rise as US-China trade talks soothe market jitters

Read more stories