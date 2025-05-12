4th Health, Engineering and Minerals Show (HEMS) 2025, Lahore

The 4th Health, Engineering, and Minerals Show (HEMS 2025), held at the Expo Center Lahore from April 17 to 19, 2025, was a huge success, strengthening Pakistan's rising global trade and industrial innovation. One of the most important trade shows in Pakistan to date, the event attracted over 194 exhibitors and over 900 international delegates from 70 countries.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) arranged the event in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, which brought together significant stakeholders from the healthcare, engineering, and minerals sectors to promote international ties and economic advancement. HEMS 2025 brought together three of Pakistan's most vibrant industries-minerals, engineering, and healthcare-on a single platform, giving unparalleled opportunities for global collaboration, investment, and company growth. This year's edition was the largest and most influential ever, showcasing a wide range of industries including pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, automotive car parts, cutlery, sporting goods, furniture, chemicals, light engineering, minerals, and more.

In addition, the Mineral Investment Pavilion, a new and extended concept this year, acted as a platform for direct contact between investors, policymakers, and mining sector specialists, presenting selected insights into changing market trends and sectoral opportunities.

Another notable addition to the expo was the Gems & Jewelry sector, which aimed to promote Pakistan's artisanal excellence and rich gemstone legacy while also opening up new channels for trade and global participation.

HEMS 2025 features an impressive 20+ product sectors, including pharmaceuticals and surgical instruments, agricultural machinery and construction equipment, automotive and auto parts, sports goods and mobile devices, chemicals and electric appliances, cosmetics and cutlery, gems and jewelry, and handicrafts, among others. This year's event includes the Minerals Investment Pavilion, which reflects Pakistan's commitment to the long-term development of its natural resources, as well as the Gems and Jewellery Fashion Show. As part of the extended programming under the title of HEMS 2025, the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore hosted Pakistan's first dedicated Gems & Jewelry Show. The event brought together a number of outstanding jewelry designers, with eight of them combining with the top eight fashion designers to showcase their best creations in a high-profile catwalk display.

While the Gems and Jewellery Fashion Show was a stand-alone event, it is still an important element of the HEMS 2025 experience, demonstrating the exhibition's commitment to promoting diverse areas of Pakistani industry on a global scale. The event raised Pakistan's profile in the global luxury goods market while also opening up new export opportunities in the high-value gem and jewellery sector. It also gave local craftspeople and designers the opportunity to network with foreign buyers, perhaps leading to long-term collaborations and economic success.

HEMS 2025 exemplifies Pakistan’s commitment to fostering international trade partnerships in the engineering, mineral, and healthcare sectors. With a special emphasis on engaging buyers from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, China, and Central Asian Republics (CARs), the event provides a premier platform for foreign businesses to explore Pakistan’s diverse product offerings and capabilities.

This year, over 900 foreign buyers and importers from 70+ countries attended HEMS 2025, engaging with approximately 200 Pakistani exhibitors. Prominent participating countries include China, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Turkey, Tajikistan, Malaysia,UK, Spain, Indonesia, Netherlands, Korea, Philippines, Russia, and Vietnam.

In a strategic initiative, TDAP invited regulatory authorities, trade promotion organizations, and chambers/associations from participating countries to ensure broad and effective representation. Additionally, the industrial visits planned for the third day aim to provide foreign buyers with a deeper insight into Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

HEMS 2025 also connects business with academia. Through collaborative efforts, engineering universities were invited to showcase their projects at a special composite stall titled STARTUP, highlighting Pakistan’s youth-driven innovation and R&D capabilities.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. Chaudhry ShafayHussain, Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment, and Government of Punjab, alongside Mr. Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive TDAP, and Mr. SheryarTaj, Secretary TDAP. The ceremony was graced by prominent figures, including Mr. Abuzar Shad, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mr. Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Regional Chairman & Vice President of FPCCI, marking a strong government and private sector commitment to trade advancement.

Global Participation and Business Opportunities

A major highlight was the Minerals Investment Pavilion, which spotlighted Pakistan's untapped mineral wealth, drawing significant investor interest. Additionally, the Gems & Jewelry Fashion Show held for the first time in Pakistan at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore showcased the country’s artisanal brilliance, featuring collaborations between top jewelry and fashion designers.

TDAP’s Strategic Role in Strengthening Trade

TDAP played a pivotal role in facilitating high-level B2B meetings, industrial visits, and policy dialogues. Mr. Faiz Ahmad and Mr. SheryarTaj held crucial discussions with trade delegations from Sri Lanka, the UAE, and other nations, paving the way for future collaborations. The event also featured a STARTUP zone, where engineering universities displayed innovative projects, highlighting Pakistan’s youth-driven R&D potential.

Successful Sideline Events and Cultural Engagements

Beyond the main exhibition, HEMS 2025 was complemented by a series of successful sideline events:

• OPF Event: Strengthening ties with overseas Pakistanis in trade and investment.

• Afghanistan Delegation Meetings: Enhancing regional trade connectivity.

• African Conference: Expanding Pakistan’s footprint in African markets.

• ASEAN Reception in Karachi: Promoting trade with Southeast Asian nations.

• Cultural Night in Lahore: A vibrant showcase of Pakistani heritage for international delegates.

These activities not only enriched the HEMS 2025 experience but also reinforced Pakistan’s diplomatic and commercial outreach.

A Catalyst for Economic Growth

HEMS 2025 proved to be more than just an exhibition it was a transformative platform for trade promotion, investment, and industrial progress. By bridging local businesses with global buyers, TDAP has once again demonstrated its crucial role in driving Pakistan’s economic development and positioning the country as a competitive player in international markets. With record-breaking participation and impactful outcomes, HEMS 2025 has set a new benchmark for future trade exhibitions, leaving a lasting legacy of innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Afghanistan Delegation’s Visit to Pakistan Strengthening Bilateral Trade

Between April 16-18, 2025, a senior Afghan delegation headed by H.E. AlhajNooruddinAzizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce, arrived in Islamabad for a series of crucial interactions to boost bilateral cooperation. TDAP Islamabad, during April 16-18,2025, successfully coordinated a high-profile visit of the 20-member Afghan delegation.

The visit started with a session at the Afghan Embassy, where the delegation met with Afghan refugees and business leaders. Minister Azizi and Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Sheikh Kaleem-ur-Rahman Fani, assured concerns and reiterated Afghanistan's commitment to voluntary and dignified repatriation. Acting Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb highlighted the need for bilateral cooperation in resolving refugee and economic issues.

On April 17, Minister Azizi had a meeting with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Commerce, H.E. Jam Kamal Khan, on trade, transit, and key bilateral concerns. Technical teams had focused sessions to identify workable solutions. Deputy Minister Fani expressed concern about forced deportations, calling for a phased and dignified manner, and recognized Pakistan's long-standing hospitality.

2nd ASEAN-PakistanBusiness Conference Reception at Mohatta Palace

An unforgettable evening unfolded at the iconic Mohatta Palace in Karachi, where the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) hosted a grand reception dinner in honor of the delegates attending the 2nd ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunities Conference. The event was a seamless blend of culture, heritage, and economic diplomacy.

Chief Executive TDAP, Mr. Faiz Ahmad, warmly welcomed esteemed guests from across Southeast Asia. The evening featured keynote remarks from prominent figures including Mr. Mufti Hamka Hassan, Head of the ASEAN Delegation; Mr. Dato Andrew Goh Boon Kim, Deputy Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia; Mr. Zia-ul- Arfeen, Senior Vice President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI); and Mr. AtifIkram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

Speakers shared insights on expanding trade, enhancing bilateral investment, and exploring collaborative ventures between Pakistan and ASEAN member states.TDAP presented commemorative souvenirs to all dignitaries, symbolizing friendship and future collaboration.

Pakistan-KazakhstanBusiness Forum andB2B Engagements

The Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, held on April 28, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel in Karachi, marked a major milestone in strengthening economic ties between the two countries. Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the event featured an impressive lineup of dignitaries, including Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Mr. Ihsan Afzal Khan, Chief Executive TDAP Mr. Faiz Ahmad, and Secretary TDAP Mr. SheryarTaj. From Kazakhstan, the Minister of Transport led the delegation.

Over 100 officials and business representatives from Kazakhstan and more than 200 Pakistani companies participated, representing diverse sectors ranging from agriculture and dairy to construction and technology. The forum provided an impactful platform for collaboration, culminating in over 500 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings held throughout the day.

These interactions resulted in an anticipated business volume of USD 140.8 million, underscoring the event's commercial success. The forum not only facilitated immediate business deals but also laid the groundwork for sustained trade and investment collaboration.

Pakistan-Bangladesh Strengthening Textile Relations

In Lahore, Pakistan, May 1, 2025 Pakistan and Bangladesh achieved significant progress in textile sector collaboration with the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), marking a new chapter in bilateral trade relations.

During a high-profile visit, the Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) signed Molls with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the BTMA. Simultaneously, the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) formalized a partnership with the BKMEA. Furthering the spirit of cooperation, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh expressed keen interest in forming anMoU with the TDAP. Additionally, the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) announced its intention to explore the establishment of a liaison office in Pakistan to enhance trade facilitation.

The visit was marked by over 250 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings between the two sides, resulting in confirmed orders of yarn and fabric worth USD 2.5 million. Sample orders amounting to USD 10 million, pending approval, were also secured, indicating promising future trade potential.

