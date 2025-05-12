TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan

The Pakistan—Hungary Business Forum 2025 April 17, 2025

The Pakistan-Hungary Business Forum 2025, held on April 17 at Serena Hotel Islamabad, engage 71 Pakistani and 15 Hungarian companies in 108 B2B meetings. A key outcome was the MoU between TDAP and HEPA, fostering joint ventures in agriculture, ICT, healthcare, and more.

LOOK AFRICA POLICY APRIL 16, 2025

As part of its “Look Africa” initiative, TDAP advanced Pakistan-Africa trade ties at the Ethiopia Business Forum 2025, engaging top business leaders across twin sessions in RCCI and ICCI.

Infusing Trade With Tradition April 23, 2025

Cultural Evening at Lahore Fort (HEMS) TDAP and WCLA organized a heritage evening for HEMS delegates, mixing culture with commerce at Lahore’s historic Sheesh Mahal.

Gems And Jewellery Fashion Show April 17-19, 2025

Pakistan’s first Gems and Jewellery show shines at Health Engineering and Mineral Show (HEMS) 2025 held in Lahore,showcasing Pakistan’s skilled craftsmen and its priceless gemstones. Conceptualized to get eyes from around the world, the show promoted a rich blend of craftsmanship, breaking new horizons for trade, cultural interaction, and international display of Pakistan’s gem and jewelry legacy.

Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025 April 13-16,2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS General AsimMunir led a landmark convention uniting over 1,200 overseas Pakistanis to strengthen bonds with the global Pakistani community.

Economic Cooperation Organization & Trade Promotion Organizations Forum May 06, 2025

The 4th Economic Cooperation Organization & Trade Promotion Organizations Forum was held in Karachi, chaired by Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar (CEO, TDAP). Delegates from Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye attended. Mr. ZahidAbbasi (ECO Secretariat) emphasized regional business opportunities. Members shared country statements on trade promotion strategies. Strengthening ECO-TDB for regional integration was discussed.

Ec0nex 2025 International Conference On Sti April 17-18,2025

TDAP played a leading role at ECONEX 2025, reaffirming its commitment to regional connectivity and sustainable development through science, technology, and innovation.

