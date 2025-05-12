AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.54%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.15%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.00 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 11.23 (8.93%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (17.04%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (17.65%)
PAEL 44.02 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (9.45%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.6%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.5%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.79%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (9.58%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.09%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.07%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (13.71%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 1105.5 (9.83%)
BR30 35,409 Increased By 3275.2 (10.19%)
KSE100 116,650 Increased By 9475.5 (8.84%)
KSE30 35,669 Increased By 3020.7 (9.25%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-05-12

TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan

Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 09:09am

The Pakistan—Hungary Business Forum 2025 April 17, 2025

The Pakistan-Hungary Business Forum 2025, held on April 17 at Serena Hotel Islamabad, engage 71 Pakistani and 15 Hungarian companies in 108 B2B meetings. A key outcome was the MoU between TDAP and HEPA, fostering joint ventures in agriculture, ICT, healthcare, and more.

LOOK AFRICA POLICY APRIL 16, 2025

As part of its “Look Africa” initiative, TDAP advanced Pakistan-Africa trade ties at the Ethiopia Business Forum 2025, engaging top business leaders across twin sessions in RCCI and ICCI.

Infusing Trade With Tradition April 23, 2025

Cultural Evening at Lahore Fort (HEMS) TDAP and WCLA organized a heritage evening for HEMS delegates, mixing culture with commerce at Lahore’s historic Sheesh Mahal.

Gems And Jewellery Fashion Show April 17-19, 2025

Pakistan’s first Gems and Jewellery show shines at Health Engineering and Mineral Show (HEMS) 2025 held in Lahore,showcasing Pakistan’s skilled craftsmen and its priceless gemstones. Conceptualized to get eyes from around the world, the show promoted a rich blend of craftsmanship, breaking new horizons for trade, cultural interaction, and international display of Pakistan’s gem and jewelry legacy.

Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025 April 13-16,2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS General AsimMunir led a landmark convention uniting over 1,200 overseas Pakistanis to strengthen bonds with the global Pakistani community.

Economic Cooperation Organization & Trade Promotion Organizations Forum May 06, 2025

The 4th Economic Cooperation Organization & Trade Promotion Organizations Forum was held in Karachi, chaired by Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar (CEO, TDAP). Delegates from Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye attended. Mr. ZahidAbbasi (ECO Secretariat) emphasized regional business opportunities. Members shared country statements on trade promotion strategies. Strengthening ECO-TDB for regional integration was discussed.

Ec0nex 2025 International Conference On Sti April 17-18,2025

TDAP played a leading role at ECONEX 2025, reaffirming its commitment to regional connectivity and sustainable development through science, technology, and innovation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ministry of commerce TDAP TDAP Mega Week

Comments

200 characters

TDAP Mega Week, Ministry of Commerce Government of Pakistan

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

Indian shares rally on India-Pakistan ceasefire

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Oil prices rise as US-China trade talks soothe market jitters

Read more stories