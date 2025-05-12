AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.54%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.15%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.00 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 11.23 (8.93%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (17.04%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (17.65%)
PAEL 44.02 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (9.45%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.6%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.5%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.79%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (9.58%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.09%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.07%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (13.71%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 1105.5 (9.83%)
BR30 35,409 Increased By 3275.2 (10.19%)
KSE100 116,650 Increased By 9475.5 (8.84%)
KSE30 35,669 Increased By 3020.7 (9.25%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s Ishiba open to more stimulus but rules out sales tax cut

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday the government was ready to take further steps to...
Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 08:43am

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday the government was ready to take further steps to cushion the economic blow from higher U.S. tariffs, but signalled caution on cutting the country’s consumption tax rate.

Opposition and some ruling party lawmakers have called on the government to cut Japan’s consumption tax rate, set at 10% except for food items that are charged 8%, to help households cope with the rising cost of living.

Speaking in parliament, Ishiba said the government “won’t hesitate to take additional measures” to ease the pain on the economy from higher U.S. tariffs.

But he said any steps must be targeted to households hardest hit rather than those covering the broad population, suggesting that a cut to Japan’s consumption tax rate was unlikely.

“It’s important to reach out to people hardest hit,” rather than taking blanket measures, Ishiba told parliament when asked by an opposition lawmaker whether the government could consider cutting the consumption tax rate for food items.

While some countries have resorted to tax cuts focusing on food items, Japan already has a fairly low tax rate, a rapidly ageing population and a dire fiscal state, Ishiba said.

“It’s easy to talk about cutting tax. But it’s irresponsible not to also discuss more difficult issues” such as how to pay for Japan’s rising social welfare and pension costs, he said.

Japan’s public debt, at double the size of its economy, is the largest among major countries due to decades of heavy spending including for social welfare costs of a rapidly ageing population.

Japan’s Ishiba signals increasing corn imports as part of US trade talks

The cost of funding the huge public debt is expected to rise as the Bank of Japan normalises monetary policy by tapering its bond buying and raising short-term interest rates.

Super-long bond yields rose to a more than two-decade high this month due in part to investors’ concern that Japan’s fiscal state may worsen further, as talk of tax cuts among politicians gather steam ahead of an upper house election slated for July.

Japan Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Ishiba open to more stimulus but rules out sales tax cut

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

Indian shares rally on India-Pakistan ceasefire

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Oil prices rise as US-China trade talks soothe market jitters

Read more stories