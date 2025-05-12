Rubio speaks with UK’s Lammy, Germany’s Merz on India-Pakistan tensions, Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in separate calls late on Sunday and reaffirmed the U.S stance on the war in Ukraine.

UK’s Lammy and Rubio also discussed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, and called for both countries to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate.

In call with COAS Munir, US top diplomat Rubio offers assistance in talks for de-escalation

Rubio said the U.S. supported direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.

In a separate call with Merz, Rubio congratulated the chancellor on his appointment and discussed the countries shared goal of ending the war in Ukraine.