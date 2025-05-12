FBR deputes officers at 21 beverages cos

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has deputed over 50 Inland Revenue officers at 21 beverage manufacturing companies for monitoring of production and sales of beverages cleared from the factories.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office Lahore regarding monitoring of Beverages manufacturing units under section 40B of the Sales Tax Act 1990 and section 45(2) of the Federal Excise Act 2005.

Under the said section of the Federal Excise Act, the Board may post officer of Inland Revenue to the premises of registered person to monitor production, removal or sale of goods and the stock position or the maintenance of records.

The FBR, in exercise of powers conferred under section 40B of the Sales Tax Act 1990 and section 45(2) of Federal Excise Act, 2005, is pleased to post the following officers/officials of Inland Revenue at the business premises of beverage manufacturing units mentioned against their names to monitor production, sales and stock position.

A report on the outcome of the exercise may be furnished to the Board after completion of the exercise. The officers/officials are posted till June 2, 2025, the FBR’s instructions added.

