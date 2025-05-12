AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Print 2025-05-12

PM praises Trump for peace

Naveed Butt Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his invaluable offer to play a greater role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.

In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, the PM said Pakistan and the United States have been partners for decades, working closely to protect and promote their mutual interests, as well as to uphold peace and security in critical parts of the world.

India waged unjustified war using Pahalgam as excuse: PM Shehbaz

Expressing confidence in President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that Pakistan has found a great partner who can reinvigorate the strategic partnership and further strengthen Pakistan-US ties, not only in trade and investment but across all areas of cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

South Asia US President Donald Trump PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak US relations Pakistan and US Indo Pak tensions Pak India ceasefire

