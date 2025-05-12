AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan

2025-05-12

IG Punjab releases additional Rs2.618m

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is committed to the health welfare of his force and their families. In continuation of this commitment, an additional amount of Rs. 2.618 million has been released for the medical treatment of police personnel and their families.

Punjab Police spokesperson, while sharing details, said that Rs. 1 million in funds were released for the treatment of the brain tumour of the widow of late Constable Khalid Mehmood. Inspector Muhammad Khalid Imran was given Rs. 225,000 for his wife’s cancer treatment.

Similarly, Rs. 200,000 each were released for the treatment of Inspector Mehmood Butt, Sub-Inspector Ajmal Khan, and Driver Constable Jafar Ali. Retired ASI Muhammad Safdar, Constables Muhammad Naveed and Ghazanfar Mehmood were each given Rs 100,000 for their treatment. Constable Waqas Liaqat, Intelligence Operator Muhammad Mohsin, and Washerman Asghar Ali were given a total of Rs. 200,000 for medical treatment.

Assistant Tariq Mehmood, Lady Constable Shaheen Afzal, and driver constable Muhammad Asad were issued a total of Rs 293,000 for their treatment.

IG Punjab approved the release of the funds after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that under MoUs with various institutions, the department is also providing employees with the best medical treatment facilities.

