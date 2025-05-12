AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
May 12, 2025
Pakistan

Punjab educational centres resume activities today

APP Published 12 May, 2025

RAWALPINDI: The educational institutions across Punjab will resume their operation from Monday following the government directives regarding reopening of schools, colleges and universities.

The government has announced, through notification that all public and private sector colleges and universities across the province are set to resume their academic and administrative activities effective Monday, May 12, 2025.

This decision was made following the formal approval of the competent authority, marking the end of a temporary academic operational suspension.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, too, through a notification clarified that all scheduled examinations, including theory papers for the Intermediate First Renewal 2025 and practical examinations for the Matric First Annual 2025, will proceed as originally planned.

The board has advised the candidates, parents, teachers, and examination staff to follow to the previously announced date sheets.

The board had postponed its examination operation on May 7 and May 9, 2025. A revised date sheet for the deferred examinations will be issued separately.

The board has urged all concerned to keep visiting the official website of the education board for updates.

