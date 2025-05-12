PKBC for long-term dialogue between Pakistan, India

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Kenya Business Council (PKBC) has expressed deep concern over the recent tensions and Indian aggression against Pakistan.

General Secretary of the Council, Rafiq Suleman, has called for the immediate resumption of long-term dialogue between the two countries, emphasizing the urgent need to completely end Indo-Pak tensions.

The Council firmly stated its strong condemnation of all forms of violence and aggression, highlighting that in a sensitive region like South Asia, peace, political stability, and the protection of citizens' lives and property should be the top priority.

Rafiq Suleman stated that wars devastate economies and push nations backward—countries that had achieved significant progress can find themselves lost in history.

Supporting economic cooperation, international trade, and regional unity, the General Secretary said, "We want India and Pakistan to eliminate tensions through mutually respectful dialogue so that the South Asian region can move toward progress. Wars can only cause destruction—they cannot bring economic development."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025