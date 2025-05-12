PDP chief calls to resolve legitimate internal issues

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has said all the legitimate internal issues should be resolved immediately but the proxies and agents of foreign forces must not be spared.

Altaf Shakoor said that with a weak economy and burden of loans no county can defend itself for long. He said the government instead of getting more loans should devise a strategy to cap further loans and generate resources internally by expanding agriculture, irrigation, water storage, solar power and a rapid urbanization and industrialisation.

He said that our civil and military leadership should focus on these issues on war footings so that Pakistan could be made a great nation of the present times. Pakistan defeated India aggression with a blend of bravery and cutting edge technology and it shows that now adopting emerging modern technology and equipment in our defense system has become a must, said Altaf Shakoor.

He congratulated the nation and countries, saying our brave armed forces have written a new history of thwarting foreign aggression and defending the homeland. He praised the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and the leading role of the Pakistan Air Force. He said the government also displayed an excellent diplomatic front and it was a victory for all of them.

Altaf Shakoor said that now there should be no compromise on Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and India should be talked in a language of power which it understands the best. He said Kashmir is the core issue. He said the Indian occupation army should leave Jammu and Kashmir and let the Kashmiri people decide their own future. He said the recent show of power by our brave armed forces on the Line of Control shows that this matter could be resolved militarily for good if India continues to refuse giving the Kashmiri people their right of self determination.

Altaf Shakoor said that now the game of warfare has totally changed. It needs to restructure the whole defence system as now drones and missiles are more important than traditional foot soldiers. He said more funds should be allocated to research and development of defense equipment, especially new breeds of missiles, drones and cyber-communication systems.

He said after overcoming the external aggressor, now it is time to deal with its agents and proxies working in Pakistan in the guise of different political and rights banners and slogans.

He said the armed forces fully know the traitors and the fifth columnists and now it is high time to tighten the noose around them. He said internal disturbance is more dangerous than out aggression.

