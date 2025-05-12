Mango exports begin from 25th

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to commence mango exports from May 25. The Ministry of Commerce has issued a circular regarding mango exports for the 2025 season, confirming that other conditions for mango exports will remain in effect under the Export Policy Order.

The export date was determined through consultations with the stakeholders committee.

It should be noted that Pakistan exports approximately 130,000 metric tons of mangoes annually. Last year, Pakistan earned more than $90 million in foreign exchange from mango exports.

Pakistani mangoes are exported to numerous countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Iran, the United Kingdom, and the United States.