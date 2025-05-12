AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
ETEA screening test: KP govt orders probe into irregularities

Published 12 May, 2025

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has taken serious notice of alleged irregularities in Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) screening test held in Bannu on May 10.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered, and a formal letter has been sent from the Chief Minister's Secretariat to the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Initial reports revealed that several individuals were arrested from a private guest house during the test. Authorities recovered test papers, bubble sheets, laptops, and scanning machines from their possession. Those arrests occurred while the ETEA test was in progress, raising serious concerns about the transparency and supervision of the examination process.

The Chief Minister has condemned the incident as a severe violation of merit and transparency. He has instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct a comprehensive and timely investigation. A senior officer or a group of officers will be appointed to thoroughly probe the incident, identify those responsible, and recommend disciplinary action.

In his directive, CM Gandapur emphasized that the inquiry must not only examine the immediate facts of the incident but also assess potential systemic weaknesses within ETEA. Any individual or institution found involved or negligent should face appropriate legal and administrative action.

The Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education has also been directed to reassess examination arrangements across all districts and ensure coordinated supervision by deploying officers to work closely with local administrations and ETEA.

The Chief Minister has further ordered that the inquiry report be submitted within 15 days. Reiterating his government's commitment, he affirmed that there will be no compromise on the principles of merit, transparency, and accountability.

